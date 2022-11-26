Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 98 new cases, one death

State health department data showed that the fatality rate of Maharashtra was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 98 Covid-19 cases and one death, a health official said.
"The recovery count increased in Maharashtra by 124 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 504 active cases," the health bulletin mentioned.
State health department data showed that the fatality rate of Maharashtra was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.