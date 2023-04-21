Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 993 new cases, 5 deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 April,2023 07:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The state currently has 5,970 active cases, the state health department bulletin added

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 993 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the state health department bulletin said.


The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,60,499, as per the bulletin. Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.



The state currently has 5,970 active cases, the state health department bulletin added.


Around 1,147 patients discharged today 80,06,032 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 21.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,68,69,019 laboratory samples 81,60,499 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today

Since January 1, 2023, 80 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.5 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 81 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 11 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

