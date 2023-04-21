Breaking News
Mumbai reports 22 new measles cases and zero death

Updated on: 21 April,2023 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at four

Mumbai reports 22 new measles cases and zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 22 measles infections but no new fatality, taking the tally of the cases recorded so far this year to 194, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said.


The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at four.



A total of one child was admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and one child was discharged.


While a total of 64 outbreaks are reported in the city, there are 137 active cases. Five patients are admitted in the general ward and four are on oxygen support.

