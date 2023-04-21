The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at four

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Mumbai reports 22 new measles cases and zero death x 00:00

On Friday, Mumbai recorded 22 measles infections but no new fatality, taking the tally of the cases recorded so far this year to 194, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said.

The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at four.

A total of one child was admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and one child was discharged.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar not in touch with BJP, MVA leaders defaming him, says Bawankule

While a total of 64 outbreaks are reported in the city, there are 137 active cases. Five patients are admitted in the general ward and four are on oxygen support.