Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 17 measles cases no fatality

Mumbai records 17 measles cases; no fatality

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A total of six children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and seven children were discharged

Mumbai records 17 measles cases; no fatality

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 17 measles infections but no fresh fatality, taking the tally of the cases recorded so far this year to 172, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said.


The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at four.



A total of six children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and seven children were discharged.


Also Read: Mumbai reports first Covid-19 death in 78 days, active cases mount to 1,244

While a total of 64 outbreaks are reported in the city, there are 137 active cases. Five patients are admitted in the general ward and four are on oxygen support.

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK