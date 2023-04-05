Mumbai records 17 measles cases; no fatality

A total of six children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and seven children were discharged

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 17 measles infections but no fresh fatality, taking the tally of the cases recorded so far this year to 172, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data said.

The death toll since January 1 remained unchanged at four.

A total of six children were admitted to hospitals in the city during the day, and seven children were discharged.

While a total of 64 outbreaks are reported in the city, there are 137 active cases. Five patients are admitted in the general ward and four are on oxygen support.