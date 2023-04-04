Mumbai has reported 155 progressive cases of measles so far this year: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Measles is a highly infectious virus originating in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult but it is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95 per cent vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

The number of measles cases in Mumbai have gone up to 155 this year so far, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday. The city has reported four deaths due to the infection so far.

Last year the city had recorded 577 cases of measles infection against 9 in 2021. While in 2020 the city had recorded 25 cases of measles infection.

A BMC release said that out of the total 232159 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years in 84 health posts, 216141 amounting to 93.10 per cent children were given additional dose of MR vaccine (special dose). Out of the total 5114 children in age group of 6 months to 9 months in 23 health posts where the measles cases in the age group of less than 9 months is more than 10 per cent of total lab confirmed cases, 5114 (100%) (Progressive) were given zero dose of MR vaccine.

Measles is a highly infectious virus originating in the nose and throat of an infected child or adult but it is almost entirely preventable through vaccination. However, it requires 95 per cent vaccine coverage to prevent outbreaks among populations.

Also read: Mumbai reports 218 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,162

The most common measles virus symptoms include high fever, tiredness, severe cough, red or bloodshot eyes, and a runny nose. It can also cause red rashes on the body, which start at the head and then spread to various other body parts.

Currently, there is no cure for measles and once a person contracts the virus, it is advisable to get plenty of rest, as the body needs time to recover. Usually, a person recovers from the infection within 10 to 15 days.