Mumbai reports 218 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,162

Mumbai on Tuesday reported as many as 218 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,57,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported the highest number of daily cases of infection since March.

No death was reported on April 4, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said.

The recovery count increased by 135 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,36,838 the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,162 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between March 28 and April 3 was 0.0130 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 1,88,02,066 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,655 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported as many as 711 new cases of Covid-19 and four deaths linked to coronavirus, a state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall tally of infections in the state to 81,46,301, the bulletin said.

Four Covid-19 related deaths took the case fatality rate in the state to 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has an active tally of 3792, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, as many as 447 patients recovered and were discharged on April 4. Taking the total number of recoveries to 79,94,060 till date. The recovery rate in the state is now 98.13 per cent.

The bulletin said, Out of 8,66,55,385 laboratory samples 81,46,301 have been tested positive for Covid-19 until Tuesday.