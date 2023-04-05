Mumbai reports first Covid-19 death in 78 days, active cases mount to 1,244

On Wednesday, the city’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that 221 new cases of the infection were reported out of which 204 cases are said to be asymptomatic. Around 1,896 tests were conducted today

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Wednesday reported a fresh Covid-19 related death after 78 days while the active cases in the city have risen to 1,244.

On Wednesday, the city’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that 221 new cases of the infection were reported out of which 204 cases are said to be asymptomatic. Around 1,896 tests were conducted today.

A 69-year-old man with comorbidities hypertension and hypothyroidism died of Covid infection, the BMC said.

The doctors have said most of the newly detected cases recover in 72 hours.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, Co-director of Infectious Disease at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, “Only high-risk group patients take time to recover. The healthy young population patients do recover within 72 hours. In most in-patient cases the patients are admitted in the hospital for some other medical reasons, but after undergoing test, some test positive for Covid-19.”

As per the doctors, the city has seen a sustained increase in Covid-19 cases since March 11 this year.

Also Read: Covid-19: Mumbai reports 206 per cent increase in active cases in 14 days in March

While most of the cases are mild and self-limiting, certain high-risk groups (elderly, people with comorbidities, pregnant women) are prone to severe manifestations requiring hospitalization.

Dr Nagvekar said that while there has been an increase in the number of cases in the last three weeks, there has not been much increase in the number of cases in past two to three days. Most of the cases have a high fever and cough, he said. “Looking at the cases visiting the hospitals for a check-up, it can be said that the number of cases is not multiplying further.”

On the other hand, the doctors say that there has been a decrease in the number of H3N2 cases and swine flu cases in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 569 new cases on April 5 and two deaths including one in Mumbai. Around 485 patients were discharged in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 98.13 per cent and the case fatality rate is reported at 1.82 per cent.