Covid-19: Maharashtra records 2,203 new cases, 3 deaths

Updated on: 28 July,2022 06:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 2,203 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the state health department said. The state tally of Covid-19 positive
patients is now 80,41,522.

The state now has 13,665 active Covid-19 cases.

Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 732, followed by Mumbai circle (518), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (376), Akola circle (139), Kolhapur circle (79), Latur circle (80) and Aurangabad circle (48).


With 2,478 patients recovering on Thursday, the tally of recoveries rose to 78,79,766.

Recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent.

Out of 8,30,56,919 laboratory samples 80,41,522 have been tested positive (09.68 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

