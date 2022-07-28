Covid-19: Maharashtra records 2,203 new cases, 3 deaths

The state now has 13,665 active Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 2,203 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the state health department said. The state tally of Covid-19 positive

patients is now 80,41,522.

Of new cases, Pune circle reported the highest 732, followed by Mumbai circle (518), Nagpur circle (434), Nashik circle (376), Akola circle (139), Kolhapur circle (79), Latur circle (80) and Aurangabad circle (48).

With 2,478 patients recovering on Thursday, the tally of recoveries rose to 78,79,766.

Recovery rate in the state is 97.98 per cent and case fatality rate 1.84 per cent.

Out of 8,30,56,919 laboratory samples 80,41,522 have been tested positive (09.68 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.