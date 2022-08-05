Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Sanjay Raut thanks opposition parties for supporting him
Mumbai logs 446 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Maharashtra reports 2024 new cases and 5 deaths

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,024 new cases and 5 deaths

Updated on: 05 August,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent

Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,024 new cases and 5 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2,024 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the state health department said. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

Out of 8,33,60,768 laboratory samples 80,55,989 have been tested positive (09.66 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, there are 11,906 active cases.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut thanks opposition parties for supporting him


With 2,190 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection since the previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,95,954.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK