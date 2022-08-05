Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 2,024 new cases and 5 deaths

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent

On Friday, Maharashtra recorded 2,024 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, the state health department said. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.83 per cent.

Out of 8,33,60,768 laboratory samples 80,55,989 have been tested positive (09.66 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, there are 11,906 active cases.

With 2,190 patients recovered from Covid-19 infection since the previous evening, the total of recovered patients rose to 78,95,954.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.01 per cent.