Covid-19: Mumbai logs 41 new cases

The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16000 mark and stood at 16,092 days
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Friday, Mumbai recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases, a BMC official said.
Around 47 patients recovered. Presently, there are 331 active cases.
"The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16000 mark and stood at 16,092 days," the official said.
Also read: India looks to strengthen ties with US with greater vigour: Nirmala Sitharaman
BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent.
(with inputs from PTI)