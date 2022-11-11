×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai logs 41 new cases

Covid-19: Mumbai logs 41 new cases

Updated on: 11 November,2022 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16000 mark and stood at 16,092 days

Covid-19: Mumbai logs 41 new cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Friday, Mumbai recorded 41 new Covid-19 cases, a BMC official said.


Around 47 patients recovered. Presently, there are 331 active cases.



"The caseload doubling time, which was 14,864 days on Thursday, breached the 16000 mark and stood at 16,092 days," the official said.


Also read: India looks to strengthen ties with US with greater vigour: Nirmala Sitharaman

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

Should BMC introduce bio-tiolets across the city?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK