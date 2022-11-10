Covid-19: Mumbai logs 42 new cases, zero death

The recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 14,864 days
On Thursday, Mumbai reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the BMC health bulletin mentioned.
The tally of overall infections rose to 11,54,566.
Around 62 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Presently there are 337 active cases.
The recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 14,864 days, the bulletin stated.
(with inputs from PTI)