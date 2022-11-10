×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai logs 42 new cases zero death

Covid-19: Mumbai logs 42 new cases, zero death

Updated on: 10 November,2022 09:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 14,864 days

Covid-19: Mumbai logs 42 new cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Mumbai reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the BMC health bulletin mentioned.


The tally of overall infections rose to 11,54,566.



Also read: Measles outbreak: BMC vaccinates 130 kids in Govandi


Around 62 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, Presently there are 337 active cases.

The recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 14,864 days, the bulletin stated.

(with inputs from PTI)

Do you prefer aerial footage of major events?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK