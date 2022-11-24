Covid-19: Mumbai reports 10 new cases

The city's Covid-19 growth rate between November 17 and 23 is 0.001 per cent
On Thursday, Mumbai reported 10 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. Presently, there are 82 active cases in the city.
The active case count dipped to 82 cases from 98 cases a day before.
"Around 26 patients got discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours," the BMC's public health department offical said.
The city's Covid-19 growth rate between November 17 and 23 is 0.001 per cent.
The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 57,444 days.