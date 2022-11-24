×
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 52 new cases

24 November,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Maharashtra logged 52 new Covid-19 cases and zero death, a state's public health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 109 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 557 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.



State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

