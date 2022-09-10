Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports 209 new cases

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 209 new cases

Updated on: 10 September,2022 07:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 7,830 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 209 new cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai reported 209 new Covid-19 cases, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. Of the 209 new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic.


While there were zero deaths, the toll remained unchanged at 19,717. Around 394 patients recovered from the infection and the count of recoveries reached 11,26,174, the data mentioned.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.1 per cent and presently there are 1,900 active cases.


Also Read: King Charles III uses ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 7,830 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.026 per cent for the period between September 3 and September 9, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 2,733 days.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK