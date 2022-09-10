Covid-19: Mumbai reports 209 new cases

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 7,830 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Saturday, Mumbai reported 209 new Covid-19 cases, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data. Of the 209 new cases, only 21 patients were symptomatic.
While there were zero deaths, the toll remained unchanged at 19,717. Around 394 patients recovered from the infection and the count of recoveries reached 11,26,174, the data mentioned.
Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98.1 per cent and presently there are 1,900 active cases.
As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 7,830 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
The overall growth rate of cases in the city stands at 0.026 per cent for the period between September 3 and September 9, while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 2,733 days.
(with inputs from PTI)