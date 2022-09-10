Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai witnesses noisy Ganpati visarjan after gap of two years

Mumbai witnesses noisy Ganpati visarjan after gap of two years

Updated on: 10 September,2022 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The highest noise level 120.2dB was recorded at Opera House in south Mumbai after midnight on Friday, the final day of immersion of Ganesh idols

Mumbai witnesses noisy Ganpati visarjan after gap of two years

Crowd at Girgaum Chowpatty. Pic/Atul Kamble


Noise levels recorded in Mumbai during the last day of the 10-day Ganpati festival reached a two-year high, at 120 dB, the data shared by a city-based organisation revealed on Saturday.


As per information provided by NGO Awaaz Foundation, the highest noise level 120.2dB was recorded at Opera House in south Mumbai after midnight on Friday, the final day of immersion of Ganesh idols.

The music was stopped after a complaint was raised on Twitter to the Mumbai police, an official from the organisation said.


The second highest noise level of 118 dB was recorded at Shastri Nagar, where people played drums, metal cylinders and loudspeakers, while 106dB was recorded at Girgaon Chowpatty, where idols were immersed, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival

Along the immersion route at Girgaon Chowpatty, loudspeakers from pandals of political parties continued till about 1.25 am, despite a personal visit to the police control room in the area and a Twitter complaint at 1.06 am, he claimed.

The city had witnessed the noisiest visarjan in 2019 at 121.3 dB, followed by 100.7 dB in 2020 and 93.1dB in 2021.

The combination of drums and banjo had created the highest noise level 115.6dB at the Babulnath corner of Marine Drive and 112.1dB at Bandra on the fifth day of the festival.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news ganpati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK