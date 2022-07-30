Covid-19: Mumbai reports 286 new cases, one death

The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 286 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The tally of cases in Mumbai increased to 11,24,491. The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent. There are 1,817 active Covid-19 patients in the city. Out of the 286 new Covid-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, 8,061 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the city taking the tally of samples tested so far rose to 1,78,16,162.

While 256 patients recovered today, the tally of recovered patients increased to 11,03,025.