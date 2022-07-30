Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Minor tremor felt in parts of Indore, no casualty
India's first monkeypox patient recovers
Don't agree with governor's remarks on Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde govt completes one month in office, but no sign of cabinet expansion yet
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports 286 newcases one death

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 286 new cases, one death

Updated on: 30 July,2022 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 286 new cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 286 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The tally of cases in Mumbai increased to 11,24,491. The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent. There are 1,817 active Covid-19 patients in the city. Out of the 286 new Covid-19 cases, only 23 patients were symptomatic.

Also Read: Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 2,087 new cases, four deaths


In the last 24 hours, 8,061 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the city taking the tally of samples tested so far rose to 1,78,16,162.

While 256 patients recovered today, the tally of recovered patients increased to 11,03,025.

 

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK