Covid-19: Mumbai reports five new cases

Representative image/iStock

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded five new cases of Covid-19, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The addition of new cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,63,948, BMC said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on Thursday, due to which the death toll in Mumbai remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said.

As per the health bulletin the total number of recoveries was recorded at 11,44,150.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 22 and June 28 was 0.0002 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,85,895 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 562 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 305,467 days, as per civic data.