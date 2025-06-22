While authorities confirmed a gradual rise in infections across the state, they emphasised that all the patients are exhibiting only mild symptoms, and urged the citizens not to panic. Five cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), two each from Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) and Sangli Municipal Corporation

Of the total cases reported since the beginning of the year, Mumbai alone has had 950 patients, with a sharp uptick – 435 cases – registered in May and June (509 cases). Representational pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra reports 19 fresh Covid cases; Mumbai tops with eight patients x 00:00

Maharashtra reported 19 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday as part of ongoing state-wide Influenza-Like Illness (ILI)/ Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) surveillance, data shared by the Public Health Department revealed. While authorities confirmed a gradual but definite rise in infections across the state, they emphasised that all patients are exhibiting only mild symptoms, and urged the citizens not to panic.

The new cases include eight from Mumbai, five from areas within the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), two each from Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) and Sangli Municipal Corporation, and one each from Pune and Sangli districts.

Currently, there are 298 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the health department informed.

Since January, Maharashtra has reported a total of 2,337 Covid-19 cases, including 2,007 recoveries, putting the state’s recovery rate at 85.87 per cent.

Of the total cases reported since the beginning of the year, Mumbai alone has had 950 patients, with a sharp uptick – 435 cases – registered in May and June (509 cases). Only isolated cases were seen in the earlier months — one each in January and February, and four in April.

The Public Health Department assured that Covid testing and treatment facilities remain fully operational across public healthcare institutions.

"Patients who test positive are being treated promptly, and the overall clinical picture remains mild," the department stated.

Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll and comorbidities

Since January, 32 patients have succumbed to the disease, with 31 of them having serious underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, kidney failure, and lung ailments. One death was categorised as “other”, involving a 47-year-old woman who had fever and shortness of breath.

Covid-19 outbreak: Surveillance and containment measures

In light of the recent uptick, the state has issued a fresh advisory to divisional commissioners, district authorities, and municipal corporations.

The following key measures are being enforced:

Regular surveillance of patients with ILI and SARI

Testing of 5 per cent of ILI patients and all SARI patients for Covid-19

Whole genome sequencing of all positive samples

Ensuring Covid-19 testing and treatment facilities remain active in public health institutions, teaching hospitals, and municipal medical colleges

The department reiterated that Maharashtra remains well-equipped to handle the current wave and appealed to the public to remain alert but not alarmed.