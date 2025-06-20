Breaking News
Mumbai reports 11 Covid-19 cases, 53 across Maharashtra; active tally at 340

Updated on: 20 June,2025 06:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Since January 2025, a total number of 32 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 31 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said

According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra on Friday reported 53 new Covid-19 cases, 11 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the number of positive patients since January 2025 to 2,281 in the state, the public health department's bulletin said.

Mumbai has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases recently.


With addition of fresh cases reported on June 20, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 923, officials said.


According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

Since January 2025, a total number of 32 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 31 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 31 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke. One patient was a 47-year-old woman, who had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated on Tuesday.

It said that as of June 20, 2025, a total of 24,635 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state since January, with 2,281 people testing positive. Of these, 1,909 patients have already recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 83.69 per cent.

On June 20, Mumbai reported 11 Covid-19 cases, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-1, Thane Municipal Corporation- 3, Nashik Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Rural-3, Pune Municipal Corporation-11,  Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-4, Satara-1, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation-2, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation - 6, Nagpur Municipal Corporation -8, Chandrapur-1 and Gadchiroli reported one Covid-19 case.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid Patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

The bulletin further said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

