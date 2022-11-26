×
Covid-19: Thane logs one new case

Updated on: 26 November,2022 08:31 PM IST  |  Thane
Thane currently has 17 active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Thane reported one new Covid-19 case. The fresh case took the infection tally to 1,97,401, according to a bulletin issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).


With the addition of the latest coronavirus cases, Thane currently has 17 active cases.


On November 26, three Covid-19 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,95,220. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.90 per cent.

