A BNMC release said the Haj pilgrims from Bhiwandi will be inoculated at the civic vaccination centres in the town

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article COVID-19 vaccination must for inoculation against other diseases for Haj pilgrims, says Maha civic body x 00:00

The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday said people planning to go on Haj pilgrimage should have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, or else they will not be given vaccines against other diseases.

A BNMC release said the Haj pilgrims from Bhiwandi will be inoculated at the civic vaccination centres in the town.

The vaccination will start from Tuesday and will be conducted three days in a week - on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also Read: India reports 656 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Those above the age of three years will be given the QMMV (Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine) and those above 65 will also be given the SIV (Simian Immunodeficiency Virus) vaccine. All the pilgrims will be given the OPV (Oral Poliovirus Vaccine), a BNMC spokesperson said.

All the pilgrims have to undergo the RTPCR test and those found positive for coronavirus will not be given other vaccines, the release said.

All the pilgrims should have completed their Covid-19 vaccination, or else they will not be given the other vaccines, it said.

Those above the age of 60 will be given nasal vaccines.

The pilgrims will be vaccinated two weeks prior to undertaking the journey, the release added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.