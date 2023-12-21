Breaking News
Covid-19 variant JN.1: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reviews health system readiness

Updated on: 21 December,2023 08:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a comprehensive review of the state's health system readiness in response to the new Covid variant JN.1

Covid-19 variant JN.1: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reviews health system readiness

CM Shinde during the meeting on Thursday. Pic/CMO

Covid-19 variant JN.1: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reviews health system readiness
In response to the detection of the new Covid variant JN.1, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a comprehensive review of the state's health system readiness, an official statement said on Thursday.


According to the statement, In a meeting with health officials and the Collector, CM Eknath Shinde emphasised the necessity of conducting structural, electrical, and fire audits in health institutions statewide. The focus was on ensuring the preparedness of isolation and oxygen beds in hospitals.


The Chief Minister, in an address, urged compliance with the Covid preventive instructions and dispelled fears associated with the new variant. Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, and other key officials participated in the meeting, the CMO statement said.


The directives of CM Shinde included thorough checks of oxygen plants, ventilators, oxygen pipelines, RTPCR labs, and Liquid Oxygen plants. The vaccination process and the status of vaccinated individuals were also under review, it said.

CM Shinde emphasised the importance of establishing a task force, seeking expert guidance, and ensuring adequate vaccine and medicine stocks.

Assuring citizens of the state's preparedness, CM Shinde highlighted the successful past efforts in tackling the Covid pandemic. He urged immediate testing for those exhibiting symptoms and advised the use of masks in crowded places, especially with upcoming festivals and the New Year.

CM Eknath Shinde called for responsible use of social and mass media to prevent panic and confusion. He reassured the public that the government machinery, drug stocks, and equipment were abundantly available, urging people not to panic but to remain cautious.

Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif and Health Minister Dr. Sawant provided updates on the health system's readiness, emphasizing the successful completion of mock drills. Currently, the state boasts 63 thousand isolation beds, 33 thousand oxygen beds, 9 thousand 500 ICU beds, and 6 thousand ventilator beds. As of now, 45 cases of the new variant have been reported in the state.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Brijesh Singh, announced a public awareness campaign regarding the JN.1 variant to ensure accurate information dissemination. The government remains committed to tackling any situation with unity and vigilance, the statement said.

