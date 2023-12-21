The Maharashtra Assembly winter session, which began on December 7 in Nagpur, concluded on Wednesday

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Important decisions were taken in interest of public during the winter session: CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

In the winter session of the State Legislature at Nagpur, many important and sensitive issues like the Maratha reservation were discussed for three days, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

He asserted that positive decisions in the interest of the public were taken in this session. The Maharashtra Assembly winter session, which began on December 7 in Nagpur, concluded on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing a press conference, CM Eknath Shinde said that in this winter session, out of a total of 14 days, the business of the House was conducted for 10 days excluding holidays. A total of 17 new bills were introduced in the session, of which 12 were approved. An important Lokayukta Bill was passed. This bill was passed in the assembly in the winter session last year. After almost a year, it was approved by the Legislative Council.

"Along with this, the anti-corruption law was approved in this session. Also, some Bills like the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax, Chit Fund Amendment, and Maharashtra Casino repeal bill were passed. The work of both the Houses went smoothly without wasting a single minute," he said.

Many important decisions were taken for Vidarbha. Unseasonal rains, drought, and issues of farmers were discussed in the winter session, CM Eknath Shinde added.

CM Eknath Shinde further said he also visited to Ramtek constituency in Nagpur and reviewed the damage to the crops. "Whenever the farmers faced a crisis due to unseasonal rains, hail storms, etc., the government helped the farmers a lot. A record amount of Rs 44,000 crore has been provided for agriculture and farmers in the last one and a half years, which is a record no government has made. The bonus of paddy has been increased to Rs 20,000 per hectare instead of Rs 15,000," said CM Eknath Shinde.

He said that important decisions were also taken for Vidarbha. "Funds have been allocated for 29 irrigation projects in Vidarbha. Thus a large amount of land will be brought under irrigation and the farmers will be greatly benefited. We are establishing the Onion Mahabank. This Onion Mahabank will be established at 13 locations on Samriddhi Highway," he added.

He also said that important and sensitive topics like the Maratha reservation were also discussed for three days. "All the members expressed their opinions very calmly and suggestions were given to the government. We are adamant about giving reservation to the Maratha community which is sustainable in court and without doing injustice to any other community," said CM Eknath Shinde.

He said that the state government is ready to fight strongly in court, on the other hand, the work is also going on to search Kunbi records on a large scale and carry out the prescribed procedures for certificates. "If necessary, a special session of the legislature will also be held in February," CM Eknath Shinde said.

"Justice Shinde committee has been constituted to check the Kunbi records of the Maratha community. The work of this committee is going on very well. Two of its reports have been submitted to the government. The second report has been sent to the law department for verification. After that, a decision will be taken in the cabinet meeting," he added.

"This government is a people-oriented government of the common people. It is the government that takes all the society along. The government is very positive about the Maratha reservation. Therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state," CM Eknath Shinde appealed.

He also appealed that we all should take care that there is no rift between castes. "We are adamant that the employees should get social and financial security about the old pension scheme of government officials, and employees. Subodh Kumar's committee was formed in this matter. Mr Shinde also said that the committee has submitted a report and will take a decision on it in the budget session," CM Eknath Shinde said.

CM Eknath Shinde said that supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore have been approved in this winter session. "But the actual net load is going to be Rs 48,384.66 crore. Through this fund, the construction of infrastructure, and various development works will be completed. He also said that it will be seen how the revenue can be increased and expenditure can be controlled to reduce the increased revenue and fiscal deficit," he added.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, CM Eknath Shinde said that the health department has been given instructions to prevent the spread of coronavirus again in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that care is being taken to ensure that coronavirus does not increase in the state.