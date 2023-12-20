Maharashtra: CM Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray regime over corruption in BMC

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde targeted the Uddhav Thackeray regime on the last day of the state legislature's winter session in Nagpur

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government on the last day of the state legislature's winter session in Nagpur.

CM Eknath Shinde referred to ongoing investigations into alleged scams at the Mumbai civic body during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the previous regime of "coffin and khichdi thieves" surrendered its integrity for the sake of tenders, he said while replying to the discussion on the customary 'last week's resolution' moved by the opposition in the state assembly in Nagpur.

While Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister during the pandemic, the then undivided Shiv Sena led by him controlled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during much of this period.

"The stories of corruption during Covid-19 surpass the tales from the Arabian Nights, and these tales are now coming out in the ED and CAG investigations," said CM Shinde, who became chief minister in June 2022 after rebelling against Thackeray and splitting the party, as per the PTI.

Citing details of police investigation into the affairs of civic contractor Romin Chheda, Shinde said the BMC gave Chheda's highway construction company 57 contracts worth Rs 270 crore.

"By the blessings of King Aaditya, King Varuna showered tenders on him," said CM Shinde, apparently referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government and Aaditya's cousin and Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

"Chheda was first given the tender of Penguin Park and later of an oxygen plant. This Chheda runs Parihar clothes store in Borivali. The oxygen plant was completed in October, delayed by a month, but was shown as completed in August. A fine of only Rs 3 crore was levied on him instead of Rs 9 crore. Based on bogus work completion papers, a further Rs 80 crore-worth work was awarded," CM Shinde alleged.

Chheda was also awarded contracts for works at Byculla Zoo, administrative office maintenance, water purifiers, housekeeping at the Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital and maintenance of air conditioning system at BMC hospitals, the CM said.

The Lifeline company of Sujit Patkar, another scam accused and associate of Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, showed bogus doctors and patients by fabricating records, he alleged.

During the pandemic, a sub-contractor distributed 100 gm of khichdi to migrant workers in Mumbai for Rs 16 (under a BMC initiative) instead of providing 300 grams of khichdi Rs 33 as stipulated, the chief minister said.

"The coffin and khichdi thieves are now being exposed. I have much more information about the scams. Those in power surrendered (their ethics) when it came to grabbing tenders. All those who have earned money in this business are now being exposed," he said.

Notably, it was alleged during the pandemic that the BMC purchased body bags for Covid-19 victims at inflated rates.

CM Eknath Shinde also targeted Uddhav Thackeray on the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s recent protest rally against the Dharavi redevelopment project which has been bagged by the Adani group.

"When 'settlement' fails, a protest is organised. We did not change a single condition in the tender process. Adani emerged as the eligible bidder only through a transparent process," he claimed, according to the PTI.

Speaking on the ongoing Maratha reservation agitation, CM Shinde claimed that Uddhav Thackeray, as then chief minister, chose not to make him chairperson of a cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation.

"The then CM and Ashok Chavan (who was made chairperson of the committee) feared that if I was given the post, I will do justice to the Marathas," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

