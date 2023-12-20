Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted that a well-considered decision regarding a caste-based census will be made after consulting all sections of society and taking into account public sentiments

Pic/Eknath Shinde/X

Listen to this article Will take opinion of all sections of society before any decision on caste census: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted that a well-considered decision regarding a caste-based census will be made after consulting all sections of society and taking into account public sentiments.

Shinde expressed this commitment during his visit to the memorials of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K B Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in the Reshimbagh area of Nagpur, where he paid tributes to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of a caste-based census gained prominence as RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge voiced opposition, emphasizing that it may serve political interests but is socially and nationally divisive. Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak, questioned the purpose of such an exercise and urged against its implementation.

In contrast, the Congress party has advocated for a countrywide caste census, setting the stage for differing opinions on this matter.

Responding to Gadge's remarks, Chief Minister Shinde emphasized that Maharashtra's progressive culture, where diverse communities and castes coexist, requires a thorough consideration of all perspectives before reaching a decision.

"Here, all communities and castes live together, work together, and celebrate together. Hence, after taking the opinion of all sections of society, an appropriate decision will be taken, keeping the feelings of the people in mind," Shinde stated during a press interaction.

Also read: RSS wants OBC's to be their slaves: Maha Congress leader Wadettiwar slams Gadge

Visiting the memorials of Hedgewar and Golwalkar is a customary practice for ministers and MLAs affiliated with the BJP during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur. Shinde, who formed an alliance with the BJP last year to establish the state government, highlighted the annual visit's significance, stating that it provides him with a sense of peace, energy, and inspiration.

Addressing questions about politics surrounding Hindutva, Shinde asserted that there is no political motive behind their visits to the memorials.

He emphasized that his government, formed on the ideology of Hindutva and Balasaheb Thackeray's principles, focuses on development for all, echoing the Prime Minister's vision of "sabka saath, sabka vikas."

Shinde underlined that his government represents the common people, emphasizing accessibility to the Chief Minister and characterizing it as a defining feature of his administration. He expressed that this approach resonates with the public, fostering a sense of connection between the government and the people. (Agencies)