RSS wants OBC's to be their slaves: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar slams Gadge on caste-based census comments

Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday, stating that the Hindutva outfit does not want progress for people belonging to backward classes

Wadettiwar's remarks came in response to comments from an RSS functionary opposing a caste-based census and questioning its benefits.

The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly remarked that it was natural for the RSS to oppose a nationwide caste count.

Earlier in the day, RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge expressed his disapproval of a caste-based census, stating that while it may politically benefit certain groups by providing data about caste populations, it is socially and in terms of national unity. Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanchalak (vice-chief), shared these views with reporters in Nagpur.

Addressing Gadge's comments, Wadettiwar said, "The RSS opposing a caste census is natural as we know what their line (of thinking) is. They don't want backward class people to progress, be it in the state or at the national level. They want them to remain backward and be their slaves. It is their ideology which is known to everyone."

Wadettiwar, an OBC leader and former state minister, spoke to journalists at Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur during the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

He asserted that a nationwide caste-based census is necessary to address social issues and find solutions, particularly in Maharashtra, where the Marathas have launched an agitation demanding reservation in government jobs and education due to perceived social backwardness.

Highlighting the importance of a caste-based census, Wadettiwar stated, "How will you decide who gets what? You have to find out how many are OBCs and other communities and how much educational and social backwardness they face."

The Congress has consistently advocated for a countrywide caste census, making it a prominent issue in recent assembly polls, especially in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

In Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government released findings of a caste count in early October, aligning with the Congress's stance on the matter. (With inputs from agencies)