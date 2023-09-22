On Friday, Maharashtra reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's health bulletin

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 33 new cases x 00:00

On Friday, Maharashtra reported 33 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's health bulletin.

Around 41 patients discharged today 80,22,681 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today, stated the health bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent. Out of 8,75,13,626 laboratory samples 81,71,416 have been tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until today," the state official said.



At least 1,069 test were done on September 22, out of this 640 done in government laboratories, 429 were done in private laboratories and 0 by self-test.

"At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant" the official added.



Since January 1, 2023, 131 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 70.99 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 83 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 17 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Out of the 33 new cases, 16 cases were reported in Mumbai.

India saw a single-day rise of 55 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 461, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,393).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,901 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)