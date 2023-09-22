Breaking News
BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Heera Panna Mall in Mumbai's Oshiwara
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 16 new cases
Mumbai: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast
Two killed in boiler blast at aluminum factory in Jharkhand's Hazaribag
8-year-old undergoes surgery for accidentally swallowing metallic pendant
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra OBC leader Ravindra Tonge on hunger strike shifted to govt hospital

Maharashtra: OBC leader Ravindra Tonge on hunger strike shifted to govt hospital

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:21 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Friday, the OBC leader Ravindra Tonge, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days for various OBC demands, was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated

Maharashtra: OBC leader Ravindra Tonge on hunger strike shifted to govt hospital

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: OBC leader Ravindra Tonge on hunger strike shifted to govt hospital
x
00:00

On Friday, the OBC leader Ravindra Tonge, who has been on a hunger strike for the last 12 days for various OBC demands, was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.


Ravindra Tonge, district unit chief of the student wing of the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh, has been demanding that the Maratha community should not be included in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for the purpose of reservation.


According to the official, his other demands include provision of hostel facilities for OBC students.


OBC leaders have been agitating in many places in Maharashtra over these demands. Ravindra Tonge was admitted to the hospital after his blood pressure and sugar level dropped," officials said.

According to Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh's general secretary Sachin Rajurkar, Tonge's hunger strike will continue from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Vijay Wadettiwar, senior Congress leader stated that the Maharashtra government should provide assurance that it won't give quota to any community from the Other Backward Classes pool. The Leader of Opposition, on Friday, stated that there is "unrest" in the state Assembly over quota demands from various segments.

According to the new agency PTI, Wadettiwar sought assurance that no community will receive quota from existing reservations for OBC.

"The state government must give in writing that they will not provide quota to any community from the existing reservations for the OBCs," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"The issue of OBC reservation is a sin of the current government. It had earlier, in 2014, promised quota to the Dhangar community. This government has nothing to do with OBCs or those from the Maratha community," the senior Congress leader alleged.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK