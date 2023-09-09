Pankaja Munde asserted that the Maharashtra government possesses the capability to make decisions regarding the Maratha reservation

Pankaja Munde/ Pic/X

Listen to this article Maratha community demands concrete action on reservation, says BJP's Pankaja Munde x 00:00

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde emphasized the Maratha community's need for tangible actions regarding reservation rather than empty promises, reported PTI. Speaking to reporters during her 'Shivshakti Parikrama Yatra', the former Maharashtra minister called on the state government to engage in constructive discussions with quota protesters to resolve the ongoing stalemate.

According to the PTI report, Munde asserted that the Maharashtra government possesses the capability to make decisions regarding the Maratha reservation. She noted that the government has a well-thought-out plan regarding reservation allocations for various communities and should engage in confident and courageous dialogues with protesters to grant reservations to the Maratha community.

ADVERTISEMENT

She acknowledged the challenge posed by the 50 percent quota cap and suggested that if the government is unwilling to exceed this limit, a significant decision may need to be taken at the national level.

Highlighting the community's growing impatience, Munde stressed that the Maratha community no longer wishes to be placated with promises but demands concrete action in the form of reservation. She urged the state government to avoid creating division between the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities, emphasizing the importance of unity.

Reportedly, Munde further encouraged Maratha community members to use peaceful protests as a means to exert pressure on the government for reservation, urging them not to contemplate extreme measures. She reminded them that their struggle holds significance for future generations.

Lathi-charge in Jalna

The Maratha quota issue gained renewed attention when police baton-charged a protesting crowd at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district. This action was taken after protesters allegedly obstructed authorities from relocating Manoj Jarange, an activist on a hunger strike over the quota issue, to a hospital. Jarange has been demanding the removal of the genealogical evidence requirement for Marathas from the Marathwada region to obtain Kunbi caste certificates and access reservations under the OBC category.

In response to Jarange's demands, the state government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Thursday, stating that Kunbi caste certificates would only be issued if Maratha community members from the Marathwada region could provide genealogical records dating back to the Nizam era. Marathwada was formerly part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state. Kunbis, primarily associated with agricultural occupations, fall under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, entitling them to reservation benefits in education and government employment.

Munde's call for action and unity within the Maratha community reflects the ongoing struggle for equitable reservation, a contentious issue in the state of Maharashtra.