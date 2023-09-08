Covid-19: Maharashtra records 31 new cases

Maharashtra reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per the state government health bulletin

The bulletin also stated that 35 patients discharged on September 8, and the total tally of the recovered patients till date is 80,22,214.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 98.18 per cent.

"Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent," the official said.

"Out of 8,74,95,935 laboratory samples 81,70,976 have tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until September 8," informed the health bulletin.

Out of the total 1,047 test done in last 24 hours, 727 test were conducted in government laboratories, 320 were done in private laboratories and 0 by self-test.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.



Since January 1, 2023, 128 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 71.88 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Meanwhile, India has reported 46 new Covid-19 infections cases.

The active cases in the country have been recorded at 485, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll stood at 5,32,024, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,583).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,074 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)