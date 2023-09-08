Maharashtra reports 1,697 H3N2 cases so far this year, reveals govt data

On Friday, the data released by the Maharashtra government stated that the state reported 11,26,679 suspected influenza cases in 2023 (From January 1 to September 7)

As per the data shared by the Maharashtra government, the state has reported 1,697 H3N2 so far this year.

The data also stated that the state reported 853 H1N1 cases so far.

As preventive measures for Influenza, the health department of the Maharashtra government has instructed all District Health Officer, Civil Surgeon and Medical Health Officers to regular surveillance of Covid-19 and influenza cases.

Influenza-like illness cases are treated on the basis of their category. "Isolation ward has been established in all government hospitals and government medical colleges in the state. Clinical management training for private and government medical doctors of state has been conducted in August 2020," informed the health bulletin.

The Maharashtra government issued guidelines for surveillance, prevention measures, and treatment on March 6, 2023.

"State govt has instructed all districts for compulsory medical death audit of influenza deaths. and the health department has prepared and disseminated IEC prototype for influenza," the bulletin stated further.

Over all 14 deaths have been reported so far this year in Maharashtra- 8 deaths due to H1N1 and 6 due to H3N2.

Influenza disease is caused due to viral infection. Influenza-A has various subtype like H1N1, H2N2 and H3N2 etc.

The symptoms of Influenza include – fever, cough, sore throat, breathlessness, and pneumonia. Influenza patient surveillance is primarily symptomatic.

The state govt examined all suspected influenza patients and they treated them symptomatically at all government health institutes.

Among the suspected cases, 7,956 suspected flu patients were given oseltamivir, an antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza A viruses that cause the flu.

Presently, 57 patients are admitted to the hospital across Maharashtra for Influenza-A (H1N1 and H3N2 cases).