Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 13 new cases

The Maharashtra government's health department stated that the state recorded 13 new cases on Monday, September 18

The Maharashtra government's health department stated that the state recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, September 18.

According to the health bulletin shared by the government, 23 patients received discharged taking the total tally of discharged patients to 80,22,509 after full

recovery September 18.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent. No Covid-19 death was reported in the state on Monday.

"The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent," the health bulletin stated.

Out of 8,75,09,744 laboratory samples 81,71,321 have tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. A total of 421 tests were conducted, out of these, 187 tests were done in government laboratories, 234 were done in private laboratories.

"At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant," the bulletin stated.



Since January 1, 2023, 131 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 70.99 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 83 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 17 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Presently, Maharashtra has 251 active cases. Around 261 active cases were reported till September 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 26 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 520, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,030, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,243).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,693 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)