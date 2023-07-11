Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 14 new cases

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 14 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's public health department

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 14 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's public health department.

The release further stated that 13 patients were discharged on July 11 in the state taking the recovered patients tally to 80,21,317 until today.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

Out of 8,73,55,790 laboratory samples 81,69,944 have tested positive (9.35 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.



"Around 3,139 test were conducted in the state on July 9 of this 2,278 test were done in government laboratories, 861 were done in private laboratories," said the state official.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1716 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.



"Since January 1, 2023, 126 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.22per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16per cent did not have any comorbidity," the official added.