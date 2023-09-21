Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 September,2023 07:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 28 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's health bulletin

Representative image/iStock

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 28 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the state govt's health bulletin.


Around 35 patients discharged on September 21, 2023, taking the recovered patients totaal tally to 80,22,640 till date.


"The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent," the state govt's health bulletin read.


Out of 8,75,12,557 laboratory samples 81,71,383 have been tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 till date.

1,052 test were conducted in the state, out of this 750 tests were done in government laboratories, 302 were done in private laboratories. 

"At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant," the official said.

"Since January 1, 2023, 131 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 70.99 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 83 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 17 per cent did not have any comorbidity," the official added.

India has registered 44 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases of the infection in the country has gone up to 471, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 5,32,031, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,98,338.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,836 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

(with inputs from PTI)

