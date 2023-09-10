Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 41 new cases

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 41 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, as per the health bulletin data shared by the government

According to the data, 29 patients were discharged on September 10, taking the total tally of recovered patients to 80,22,276 until today.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

Out of 8,74,99,303 laboratory samples 81,71,048 have tested positive (9.34 per cent) for Covid-19 until Sunday, September 10.



Around 1,661 test were conducted in the state out of which 1,203 done in government laboratories, 458 were done in private laboratories and zero by self-test.



At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 1,733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.



Since January 1, 2023, 128 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 71.88 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 16 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

Presently, Maharashtra has 214 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India reported a single-day rise of 68 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 489, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll stood at 5,32,027, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,710).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,194 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)