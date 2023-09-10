Mumbai: Three men held after their car enters MbPT's restricted zone

The Mumbai Police arrested three persons after they allegedly entered a restricted zone of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT)

According to the police, they also recovered 20 cartridges belonging to a CISF officer, which fell inside the vehicle when he intercepted it.

On Saturday, the police arrested Gaurav Wagal (27), Shreyas Churi (25) and Abhishek Mangaonkar (24), who are residents of Mahim. "All three are students," the police official from Yellow Gate police station said.

"The trio had gone to south Mumbai in their car for dinner on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, after which they allegedly entered the restricted zone of the MbPT," the police official said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tried to intercept the vehicle, but it sped away.

"A CISF official managed to stop the car when the accused were taking a reverse," the police official said.

"The CISF officer pointed a gun at the driver, but the car sped away and the magazine of his gun accidentally fell inside the vehicle," the police added. The CISF officials lodged a complaint at Yellow Gate police station.

According to the police, they collected the CCTV footage of the car and zeroed in on it with the help of the state transport department.

"20 cartridges belonging to the CISF officer were recovered from the car," added the police official.

The accused have been arrested under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)