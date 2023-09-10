Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Three men held after their car enters MbPTs restricted zone

Mumbai: Three men held after their car enters MbPT's restricted zone

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Mumbai Police arrested three persons after they allegedly entered a restricted zone of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT)

Mumbai: Three men held after their car enters MbPT's restricted zone

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Three men held after their car enters MbPT's restricted zone
x
00:00

The Mumbai Police arrested three persons after they allegedly entered a restricted zone of the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT).


According to the police, they also recovered 20 cartridges belonging to a CISF officer, which fell inside the vehicle when he intercepted it.


On Saturday, the police arrested Gaurav Wagal (27), Shreyas Churi (25) and Abhishek Mangaonkar (24), who are residents of Mahim. "All three are students," the police official from Yellow Gate police station said.


"The trio had gone to south Mumbai in their car for dinner on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, after which they allegedly entered the restricted zone of the MbPT," the police official said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tried to intercept the vehicle, but it sped away.

"A CISF official managed to stop the car when the accused were taking a reverse," the police official said.

"The CISF officer pointed a gun at the driver, but the car sped away and the magazine of his gun accidentally fell inside the vehicle," the police added. The CISF officials lodged a complaint at Yellow Gate police station.

According to the police, they collected the CCTV footage of the car and zeroed in on it with the help of the state transport department.

"20 cartridges belonging to the CISF officer were recovered from the car," added the police official.

The accused have been arrested under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News palghar thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK