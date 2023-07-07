Covid-19: Mumbai logs 3 new cases

Mumbai on Friday reported three new Covid-19 cases and zero death, the BMC's public health department bulletin said

The bulletin also stated that three patients recovered. The recovery count increased to 11,44,176.

The recovery rate of patients in Mumbai city is 98.03 per cent.

Mumbai presently has 21 active cases.

"In the last 24 hours, 574 tests have been conducted in the city," the official release stated.

Doubling rate of Mumbai is 305,473 days.