Covid-19: Mumbai reports 20 new cases

The recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent The caseload doubling time is 46,620 days So far, 189,27,767 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai

On Sunday, Mumbai recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,164,641, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a health bulletin. According to the data, presently, the city now has 138 active Covid-19 cases.

As per the health bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between September 10 and september 16 is 0.0015 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 189,27,767 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 231 samples taken in the past 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 46,620 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 32 new cases and zero deaths, on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

"At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1733 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant," the health bulletin stated.

Around 39 patients were discharged on September 17, 2023, taking the total tally of discharged patients to date to 80,22,486. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent and the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

India has logged 55 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 549, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,030, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,162).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,583 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(with inputs from PTI)