At 420, Mumbai sees 79 per cent rise in Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Updated on: 12 July,2022 08:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This is for the fourth day in a row that Mumbai has registered zero deaths

Representative image


Mumbai reported 420 coronavirus cases and zero deaths on July 12. Out of new cases, 395 cases were asymptomatic and 7,928 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.






As per BMC data, Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 1,534 days. On July 11, Mumbai logged 235 Covid-19. This is for the fourth day in a row that Mumbai has registered zero deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,435 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities, taking the tally to 80,07,648 and the toll to 1,47,991.

