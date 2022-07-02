Covid-19: Mumbai reports 978 cases, TPR drops

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 July,2022 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Out of 978 fresh cases, 54 patients needed hospitalisation and four are on oxygen support

Mumbaikars get their booster shot at Cooperage Gardens band stand, in Colaba. Pic/Ashish Raje


The city reported less than a thousand cases on Friday, causing a two per cent drop in the test positivity rate, too. In the last 24 hours, the city reported 978 fresh Covid cases out of 12,452 samples that tested positive. On the other hand,1,896 people recovered from Covid in a day. Two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the city’s TPR was 8 per cent, which was at 10 per cent on Thursday. Out of 978 fresh cases, 54 patients needed hospitalisation and four are on oxygen support. The total Covid tally stands at 1,113,470. 

Currently, there are  9,710 active patients in Mumbai, out of which 594 are taking treatment in hospitals and 66 patients are on oxygen support. As per BMC officials, two patients, a  woman suffering from various diseases and a 72-year-old with comorbidities succumbed to the infection. The total death count has gone up to 19,612, while the recovery count has reached 1,084,148. On Friday, the state reported 3,249 fresh Covid-19 cases after which the total count has gone up to 79,79,363.




On the other hand, 4,189 patients recovered and the total tally went up to 78,07,438. A total of four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Apart from two in Mumbai, one death in Thane and one reported from Ulhasnagar. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,929 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 3,249 cases in the state, 1,836 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 905 patients were reported from the  Pune circle.


79,79,363
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,836
Total no of cases in MMR in the last 24 hours

2
No of deaths in city on Friday

1,896
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Friday

