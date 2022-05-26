Covid-19: Mumbai reports highest cases in over three months

While infections are on the rise, they are not life-threatening as patients are recovering, a civic official said. Out of 295 patients reported during the day, 12 were hospitalised

A health worker is vaccinated at BYL Nair Hospital on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 295 new coronavirus infections, highest in the past over three months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. No death on account of the pandemic was reported in the metropolis during the day, it said. Earlier, the financial capital of the country had recorded 349 new cases and three deaths on February 12, 2022. The caseload in the city increased to 10,63,571, the BMC release said.

While infections are on the rise, they are not life-threatening as patients are recovering, a civic official said. Out of 295 patients reported during the day, 12 were hospitalised. As many as 194 patients recovered, increasing the total of recovered persons in the city to 10,42,474. There are 1,531 active coronavirus patients in Mumbai now. The recovery rate in the city is 98 per cent, while overall growth rate of cases for the period between May 18 and 24 was 0.017 per cent.

The caseload doubling period stands at 3,973 days. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases at 470, the highest daily count since March 5 and more than half of them in Mumbai, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said. With this, the state’s overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,83,818, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,857, the department said in a bulletin.

