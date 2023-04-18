Crash barriers coming up at site of accident in Bor Ghat

A gantry (height barrier) is also to be installed; action follows the death of 13 people in a mishap at the spot in the Raigad district

About 30 metres have been covered by the crash barrier and another 60 metres will be secured soon

Crash barriers are being installed at the spot where 13 people were killed and 29 injured in a bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Bor Ghat near Khopoli in Raigad district. An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told mid-day that along with crash barriers, a height barrier (gantry) will also be installed at the entry and exit of the ghat section so that heavy vehicles won’t be able to take it.

In the wee hours of Saturday, a private bus carrying members of Goregaon’s Bajiprabhu Dhol Tasha Pathak, was on the way back to Mumbai when it fell into a gorge at Bor Ghat. Following the accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the spot and instructed MSRDC officials to immediately take measures to prevent further accidents.

Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said, “There are certain black spots on the road that have been identified, and it is the job of the agency looking after the maintenance and repairs of the road, to take the best possible measures to prevent accidents. The entry of heavy vehicles is restricted on this road but still some heavy vehicles ply on it. After the accident, we have asked MSRDC and the agency looking after the maintenance of the road to also install a height barrier (gantry), so that heavy vehicles wont be able to take the road. The work of installing crash barriers has also begun at the location.”

Talking to mid-day, an MSRDC official said, “Blinkers were already installed on the road and from Sunday, the work of installing crash barriers in Bor Ghat where the accident took place, has begun. We have installed crash barriers on a stretch of 30 metres and installation will be completed on another 50-60 metres soon. There was a joint visit to the site by MSRDC officials and the police, and soon, height barriers will also be installed to restrict entry of heavy vehicles.”