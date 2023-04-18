Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Crash barriers coming up at site of accident in Bor Ghat

Crash barriers coming up at site of accident in Bor Ghat

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

A gantry (height barrier) is also to be installed; action follows the death of 13 people in a mishap at the spot in the Raigad district

Crash barriers coming up at site of accident in Bor Ghat

About 30 metres have been covered by the crash barrier and another 60 metres will be secured soon

Listen to this article
Crash barriers coming up at site of accident in Bor Ghat
x
00:00

Crash barriers are being installed at the spot where 13 people were killed and 29 injured in a bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Bor Ghat near Khopoli in Raigad district. An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) told mid-day that along with crash barriers, a height barrier (gantry) will also be installed at the entry and exit of the ghat section so that heavy vehicles won’t be able to take it.


In the wee hours of Saturday, a private bus carrying members of Goregaon’s Bajiprabhu Dhol Tasha Pathak, was on the way back to Mumbai when it fell into a gorge at Bor Ghat. Following the accident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the spot and instructed MSRDC officials to immediately take measures to prevent further accidents.



Also read: Mumbai: Woman abuses, then tries to run scooter over traffic cop’s leg


Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said, “There are certain black spots on the road that have been identified, and it is the job of the agency looking after the maintenance and repairs of the road, to take the best possible measures to prevent accidents. The entry of heavy vehicles is restricted on this road but still some heavy vehicles ply on it. After the  accident, we have asked MSRDC and the agency looking after the maintenance of the road to also install a height barrier (gantry), so that heavy vehicles wont be able to take the road. The work of installing crash barriers has also begun at the location.”

Talking to mid-day, an MSRDC official said, “Blinkers were already installed on the road and from Sunday, the work of installing crash barriers in Bor Ghat where the accident took place, has begun. We have installed crash barriers on a stretch of 30 metres and installation will be completed on another 50-60 metres soon. There was a joint visit to the site by MSRDC officials and the police, and soon, height barriers will also be installed to restrict entry of heavy vehicles.”

Do you practice ecotourism?
goregaon mumbai pune expressway pune-mumbai expressway khopoli raigad mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK