Renowned cricket analyst and writer Dwarkanath Sanzgiri has passed away, leaving the cricketing world in mourning. Maharashtra’s Sports Minister Dattatraya Bharne paid tribute, calling him an extraordinary critic whose insightful writing brought the game to life.

The cricketing world is in mourning following the passing of renowned cricket analyst and writer Dwarkanath Sanzgiri. His ability to articulate the intricacies of cricket, his in-depth analysis, and his deep-rooted love for Marathi literature made him a beloved figure among cricket enthusiasts. Paying tribute, Maharashtra’s Sports Minister Dattatraya Bharne expressed his sorrow, stating that Sanzgiri’s passing marks the loss of an extraordinary sports critic.

In his condolence message, Sports Minister Bharne said, “Dwarkanath Sanzgiri was widely recognised as a proud Marathi commentator. His unparalleled skill in bringing a cricket match to life through his writing was truly remarkable. Cricket fans always appreciated his penmanship, as he had a unique way of portraying the beauty and nuances of the game. Today, we have lost an exceptional analyst, and his ever-inspiring words have fallen silent. His popular personality and insightful writing will forever be cherished by cricket lovers."

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies, Bharne added, "The Sanzgiri family and all those who admired him are going through an immense loss. We share in their grief during this difficult time."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in his condolence message, stated that he was deeply saddened by the news of Dwarkanath Sanzgiri’s passing. “His place in the field of sports journalism was unparalleled, and his contributions remain unforgettable. Sanzgiri went beyond journalism, dedicating himself to the service of cricket and the broader sporting world. He possessed a deep understanding of the essence of sports, building a bridge between games and their players. His analytical approach, engaging writing style, and live commentary brought sporting events to life for enthusiasts,” said Pawar.

With profound knowledge across all sports, particularly cricket, Sanzgiri had an unparalleled ability to break down the nuances of the game in an easily comprehensible manner. His unique storytelling approach made sports more accessible and exciting for audiences. Over generations, budding sports journalists and passionate sports lovers looked up to him as a guiding force. His passing has left a void in Marathi sports journalism that will be difficult to fill.

Ajit Pawar, who also serves as the President of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, further emphasised that Dwarkanath Sanzgiri’s name would remain immortal in the annals of sports journalism and history. Mourning his loss, he extended his deepest condolences and paid his heartfelt respects to the legendary journalist.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran cricket analyst and writer Dwarkanath Sanzgiri, describing him as a multifaceted personality who played a key role in showcasing Maharashtra’s deep love for cricket to the world.

In his condolence message, CM Fadnavis stated, “Maharashtra's passion for cricket is well known, but it was Sanzgiri who helped spread its fame far and wide. His captivating style of commentary had a large and dedicated audience. His cricket analysis was both engaging and thrilling. Beyond cricket, he also made significant contributions to theatre, cinema, and literature. His love for cricket remained unwavering until the very end."

He further added, "With his passing, we have lost an ardent sports enthusiast and a versatile writer who enriched Marathi literature through his cricket commentary and analysis. May his soul rest in peace. We stand with his fans and family in this moment of grief."