Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: ‘We are the victims. They framed us’

Updated on: 17 February,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania , Faizan Khan | mailbag@mid-day.com , faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Accused persons say they did not start the brawl, and allege that cricket star broke their car windscreen and manhandled a woman

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw during the brawl with Sapna Gill, one of the accused


The Oshiwara police on Thursday filed an FIR against eight people partying at a five-star hotel near the domestic airport for allegedly vandalising cricketer Prithvi Shaw’s car with a hockey stick after he refused their request for more selfies. The accused, however, claimed that Shaw manhandled them for requesting a selfie and broke their vehicle’s windscreen with a bat. The main accused in the case is Shobhit Thakur and his friend Sana alias Sapna Gill, a social media influencer, police said.

