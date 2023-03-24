Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Crime more rampant than development in Maha Ajit Pawar in attack on Shinde govt

Crime more rampant than development in Maha: Ajit Pawar in attack on Shinde govt

Updated on: 24 March,2023 04:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

On the pretext of "love jihad", there is an attempt to vitiate the law and order situation in the state, the NCP leader alleged

Crime more rampant than development in Maha: Ajit Pawar in attack on Shinde govt

File photo


Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday attacked the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra and said crime was more rampant in its rule than development.


Initiating a debate in the Assembly on the Opposition sponsored last-week resolution on the state's law and order, Pawar, who is the Leader of Opposition, said the "double engine" government was making compromises to stay in power.



The Bharatiya Janata Party refers to governments of the party or its allies in the states as "double engine" dispensations, meaning development was being carried out through efforts of the respective state as well as the Centre.


Pawar said farmers were distressed due to natural calamities and lack of minimum support price for crops, while unemployment and crime, especially against women, were on the rise, but the government was busy pressuring and harassing political rivals.

On the pretext of "love jihad", there is an attempt to vitiate the law and order situation in the state, the NCP leader alleged.

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing outfits to allege Muslim men were converting Hindu women by luring them into marriages.

Also read: 'A black day for Indian democracy', says Congress on Rahul Gandhi's LS disqualification

Independent MLA Ravi Rana said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had made a mockery of law and order, while the current Home department under Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was working efficiently.

The Congress' Nana Patole and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad also targeted the Shinde dispensation and alleged it was trying to harm the social fabric of the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra ajit pawar nationalist congress party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK