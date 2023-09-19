Cryptocurrency boom fuels rise in cybercrime: What you need to know

Some see cryptocurrencies as a means of financial inclusion and autonomy, say experts

Representational picture

Cyber experts say that with the changing trends of investments, crimes have also evolved Young investors bet on Crypto’s promise of high returns Experts suggest that security is paramount for safe trading in the digital markets

The new age, digital investments, especially investments in cryptocurrencies are rapidly growing among youngsters. But, with huge profit returns also comes higher risks. With the evolving investment patterns, the change in cyber crimes have also become a challenge for the market as Mumbai-based cyber experts say that in the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrimes, a troubling trend has emerged, targeting unsuspecting users with enticing offers that lead to financial deception.