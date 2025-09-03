Breaking News
Maharashtra accepts Maratha quota demands; court, OBC challenge ahead
BMC reveals behind-the-scenes planning for smooth Maratha protest management
Jarange Patil apologises to Mumbaikars, declares victory for Marathas
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India set to lock horns against Korea
US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka defeats Coco Gauff; advances to quarter-final
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > CSMT returns to normal as Maratha quota protesters cleared after four days

CSMT returns to normal as Maratha quota protesters cleared after four days

Updated on: 03 September,2025 11:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Officials confirmed that CSMT station has returned to normalcy after protesters occupying the premises for four days were cleared. Over 1.5 tonnes of garbage was removed with 200 additional staff deployed. GRP made continuous announcements urging discipline, while shopkeepers reported business losses during the agitation.

CSMT returns to normal as Maratha quota protesters cleared after four days

Protesters sleeping inside the CSMT station premises on Tuesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
CSMT returns to normal as Maratha quota protesters cleared after four days
x
00:00

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station is now returning to normalcy, said officials on Tuesday stating that they have cleared the protesters squatting at the station premises in large numbers for the last four days amidst the Maratha quota stir.  To the remaining protesters, authorities have asked them to maintain discipline at the station premises.

All protesters who were sleeping or resting on the suburban concourse and platforms have been removed, and the area has been cleaned to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience, officials said. 

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station is now returning to normalcy, said officials on Tuesday stating that they have cleared the protesters squatting at the station premises in large numbers for the last four days amidst the Maratha quota stir.  To the remaining protesters, authorities have asked them to maintain discipline at the station premises.

All protesters who were sleeping or resting on the suburban concourse and platforms have been removed, and the area has been cleaned to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience, officials said. 



“CSMT was on the edge for the past few days, and we have managed to control the crowds, maintaining smooth movement and the least inconvenience. Our ticket checking staff are deployed on monitoring duty with instructions not to get into confrontation with anyone,” said an official.


The Government Railway Police (GRP) was seen making continuous announcements at the CSMT concourse and platforms, asking protesters to maintain decorum after alighting from local trains. 

1.5 tonnes of garbage  

Officials said they have cleared 1.5 tonnes of garbage in a single day with 200 additional manpower posted at the CSTM station premises, which recorded over 20,000 footfalls amid the ongoing stir.

“We will be deploying mechanical cleanup machines in the night when the crowd recedes. Every wall of CSMT station has been riddled with paan stains and spit and will be cleaned thoroughly,” added the official.

Citizens speak

Sunil Prajapati, 52, bookshop owner, Fort
‘Business has dropped drastically — barely R400–500 a day. Protesters did not intrude; sometimes they just asked to charge phones. Other than loss of business, there was no trouble, but the morcha has hit us hard.’


 
Bhausaheb Jagtap, 60, tour sales, near CSMT 
‘My sales are already unpredictable, and the morcha made it worse. Tourists disappeared initially but things are slowly picking up. I hope the government resolves this soon so business can return to normal.’

Amar Shaikh, mobile cover shop owner, CSMT
‘I kept my shop open but customers stayed away. Protests like this should be inside Azad Maidan, not on the roads. Business has suffered badly, though a few protesters did buy covers.’


 
Kothari Sabbir, watch shop owner, CSMT
‘This is not the way to protest. I had to shut my shop halfway as the area turned filthy with leftover food and bottles. I cleaned it myself today. Such protests should not be allowed in Mumbai.’ 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Manoj Jarange brihanmumbai municipal corporation maratha kranti morcha south mumbai bombay high court mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK