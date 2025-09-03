Officials confirmed that CSMT station has returned to normalcy after protesters occupying the premises for four days were cleared. Over 1.5 tonnes of garbage was removed with 200 additional staff deployed. GRP made continuous announcements urging discipline, while shopkeepers reported business losses during the agitation.

All protesters who were sleeping or resting on the suburban concourse and platforms have been removed, and the area has been cleaned to ensure passengers do not face any inconvenience, officials said.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station is now returning to normalcy, said officials on Tuesday stating that they have cleared the protesters squatting at the station premises in large numbers for the last four days amidst the Maratha quota stir. To the remaining protesters, authorities have asked them to maintain discipline at the station premises.

“CSMT was on the edge for the past few days, and we have managed to control the crowds, maintaining smooth movement and the least inconvenience. Our ticket checking staff are deployed on monitoring duty with instructions not to get into confrontation with anyone,” said an official.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) was seen making continuous announcements at the CSMT concourse and platforms, asking protesters to maintain decorum after alighting from local trains.

1.5 tonnes of garbage

Officials said they have cleared 1.5 tonnes of garbage in a single day with 200 additional manpower posted at the CSTM station premises, which recorded over 20,000 footfalls amid the ongoing stir.

“We will be deploying mechanical cleanup machines in the night when the crowd recedes. Every wall of CSMT station has been riddled with paan stains and spit and will be cleaned thoroughly,” added the official.

Citizens speak

Sunil Prajapati, 52, bookshop owner, Fort

‘Business has dropped drastically — barely R400–500 a day. Protesters did not intrude; sometimes they just asked to charge phones. Other than loss of business, there was no trouble, but the morcha has hit us hard.’





Bhausaheb Jagtap, 60, tour sales, near CSMT

‘My sales are already unpredictable, and the morcha made it worse. Tourists disappeared initially but things are slowly picking up. I hope the government resolves this soon so business can return to normal.’

Amar Shaikh, mobile cover shop owner, CSMT

‘I kept my shop open but customers stayed away. Protests like this should be inside Azad Maidan, not on the roads. Business has suffered badly, though a few protesters did buy covers.’





Kothari Sabbir, watch shop owner, CSMT

‘This is not the way to protest. I had to shut my shop halfway as the area turned filthy with leftover food and bottles. I cleaned it myself today. Such protests should not be allowed in Mumbai.’