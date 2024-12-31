“The illegal encroachments and BMC’s complicity were creating a significant social, health and sanitation issue for the area and residents. It took proactive steps by the alert and responsible residents’ association to help raise the issue and precipitate remedial action from the authorities,” she added

The remains of shanties that used to stand between GD Somani Memorial School and the Jolly Maker 3 housing society at Cuffe Parade, on December 31. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Cuffe Parade: BMC removes illegal workshops from plots meant for school and playground after MidDay report x 00:00

Illegal tin shanties, which were erected on government plot 119B and had been functioning as workshops that created a racket in the tony residential area of Cuffe Parade, were removed on Tuesday. Civic officials swung into action only after the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) raised this issue, as reported by mid-day on Monday. “The shanties are being removed,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Sangeeta Hasnale told this newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanking this newspaper for shedding light on the issue, CPRA president Dr Laura D’Souza said, “I received calls this [Tuesday] morning reporting loud banging sounds emanating from 119B. Upon investigation, we found that the illegal structures on the plot were being demolished. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to mid-day for joining forces with the CPRA to highlight this issue.”

“The illegal encroachments and BMC’s complicity were creating a significant social, health and sanitation issue for the area and residents. It took proactive steps by the alert and responsible residents’ association to help raise the issue and precipitate remedial action from the authorities,” she added.

“The unfortunate reality is that the authorities only spring into action when publicly scrutinised by the media. Having grown accustomed to impunity, they've become dismissive of residents’ concerns. The utter disregard for citizens' needs is not only distressing but also erodes trust in those entrusted to serve the public,” Dr D’Souza said.

“While citizens need to be aware of their rights and need to be alert to brazen illegal encroachments and infractions by the BMC since these affect our residents’ lives directly, this does not relieve the BMC and authorities’ of the responsibility of ensuring these illegal activities don’t mushroom in the first place,” she added.

“Hopefully, the actions initiated by the BMC now are more durable and are extended to the menace of illegal parking and hawking.” The residents had been facing a lot of difficulties as loud banging, emanating from the workshops from the plot adjacent to Jolly Maker 3 residential building, continued round the clock.

Sulakshna Chowgule, the vice-president of CPRA, whose sleep was always disturbed due to the racket, said, “Thank you, mid-day, for highlighting the issue. Residents are relieved that this three-year-old nuisance is finally being addressed. We hope the BMC will continue to act and remove the remaining 14 containers with illegal offices and 14 earth excavators parked on this plot.”

The eviction drive will continue till Wednesday, said a civic official in A ward, requesting anonymity. Meanwhile, another CPRA member, Bharati Bathijaa, said, “Your report has highlighted the corruption within the BMC, despite Supreme Court and high court rulings. Thank you for promoting transparency and accountability.”

“Were the civic officials sleeping before? Why they did not act? They swung into action only after we approached mid-day to bring this civic issue into the public domain. The tin shanties are now being removed because the BMC officials know that these are illegal. The civic officials allowed these encroachments right under their noses. We also want action against the civic officials who allowed these shanties and hawkers to flourish here,” said Bathijaa.

“We're grateful for your report on December 30, 2024, which prompted the BMC to demolish 12 illegal tin sheds on plot no. 119A and 119B, which had become a hub for illegal activities,” said Padmakar Nandekar, a resident.

Though the shanties are being removed, containers that have been rented out to civic contractors to run their site offices are yet to be removed from plot 119A, which was earmarked for a BMC school. Residents told mid-day that there are more than 14 containers on plot no. 119A. But a civic official said that only six containers have been rented out at the spot.

The Bombay High Court as well as the Supreme Court has clearly mentioned that the ‘municipal corporation shall use the plots for a municipal school and playground only, and for no other purposes whatsoever’. When contacted, a civic official from A ward said, “Containers on plot no. 119A have been given on rent.”