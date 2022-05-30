Breaking News
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams

Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

From posters to digital banners to awareness camps, Mumbai police leave no stone unturned to make people aware of cyber cons like loan apps; hold training sessions for cops, too

Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams

Cops organise an awareness camp on cyber safety at a college


The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch has put up posters at prominent places across the city to raise awareness among the people so that they do not fall prey to cyber fraudsters and money lending apps.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anti-Narcotics Cell and Cyber Cell Datta Nalawade told mid-day that the cops are also educating people at housing societies, near railway stations, shopping malls, bus stops, and other crowded places in the city. “We are also raising awareness in schools, colleges, government offices, etc so that they don’t fall into the traps of loan apps. Our main aim is to make each Mumbaikar a smart netizen, and it is the reason we have displayed bigger posters and digital banners at highways, arterial roads, prominent places where people can easily see the message to teach them the alphabets of cyber safety,” Nalawade said.




A poster on the ABC of cyber safety
A poster on the ABC of cyber safety


