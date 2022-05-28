Cyber cheats now targeting power users

All three electricity companies in the city have warned customers about conmen gypping them with the threat of disconnecting their supply

Recently, several consumers reported a fishy text message about power bills

If you receive a text message asking you to pay by a certain deadline or electricity supply will be cut, beware, it might be online fraud. Alarmed by increasing complaints of cyber frauds, electricity distribution companies have asked their consumers to not respond to calls made by purported executives, text messages, emails and avoid downloading apps using links.