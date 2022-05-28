Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Cyber cheats now targeting power users

Cyber cheats now targeting power users

Premium

Updated on: 28 May,2022 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

All three electricity companies in the city have warned customers about conmen gypping them with the threat of disconnecting their supply

Cyber cheats now targeting power users

Recently, several consumers reported a fishy text message about power bills


If you receive a text message asking you to pay by a certain deadline or electricity supply will be cut, beware, it might be online fraud. Alarmed by increasing complaints of cyber frauds, electricity distribution companies have asked their consumers to not respond to calls made by purported executives, text messages, emails and avoid downloading apps using links. 

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK